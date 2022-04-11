Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $230,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

