Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and $493,139.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07412148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.89 or 0.99921017 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

