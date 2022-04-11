Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

