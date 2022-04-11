Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RDI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
