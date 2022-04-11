Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.03

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

