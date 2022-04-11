Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.30 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

