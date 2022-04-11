RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RNXT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

