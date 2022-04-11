Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.