Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $102.33 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.