Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cognyte Software in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 272,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 995,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

