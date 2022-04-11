REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.26. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

