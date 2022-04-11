REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in REX American Resources by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

