Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,649. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 129.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

