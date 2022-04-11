RFG Advisory LLC Buys 536 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

