RFG Advisory LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

