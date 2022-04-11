RFG Advisory LLC Has $691,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.79 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93.

