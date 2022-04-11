RFG Advisory LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $3,828,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5,903.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cummins by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $194.69 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.17 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

