RFG Advisory LLC Has $860,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $397.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.43 and its 200 day moving average is $424.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

