RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.