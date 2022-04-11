RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 13,409 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

