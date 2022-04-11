RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 698 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $263.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

