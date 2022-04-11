RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

