RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 853.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

