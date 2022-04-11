RFG Advisory LLC Sells 163 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $201.52 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average of $235.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

