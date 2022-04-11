RFG Advisory LLC Sells 417 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

