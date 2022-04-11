RFG Advisory LLC Sells 99 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $168.65 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

