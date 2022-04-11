Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0084 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $42,318.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

