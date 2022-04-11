Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RBA opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.