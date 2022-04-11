Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $64,309,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.