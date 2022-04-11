RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE OPP opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

