RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.
In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
