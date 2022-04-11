RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

