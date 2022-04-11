Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

