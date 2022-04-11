Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $821,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $151.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

