Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teradata by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

