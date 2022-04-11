Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

