Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

