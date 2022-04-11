Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,580 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $8,072,449. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

