Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,422 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

