Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.82.

RBLX stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.