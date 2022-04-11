Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

