Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will post $84.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Root reported sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $301.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Root by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROOT remained flat at $$1.80 on Monday. 1,839,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,730. The stock has a market cap of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $14.70.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

