Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $125.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $102.31. 25,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,932,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,056,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 51.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 118,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 81.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

