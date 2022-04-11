Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) a C$16.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.85.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.43.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,346.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.