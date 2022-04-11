Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.