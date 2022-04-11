Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of EXAI opened at $12.78 on Monday. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.