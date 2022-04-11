Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.
Shares of EXAI opened at $12.78 on Monday. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
