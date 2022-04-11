Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 34,939 Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Univest Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

