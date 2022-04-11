Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of DNMR opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Danimer Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.