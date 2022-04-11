Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,534 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $309,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

