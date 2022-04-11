RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $47.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY opened at $45.27 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.