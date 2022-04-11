SafeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,053.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $4,053.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,832.53 or 1.00083256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00253276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00112299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00298358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00131219 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

