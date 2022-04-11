SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.50

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 25308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,855,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

