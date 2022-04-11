salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $4,000,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24.

On Monday, March 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $197.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

